Phase one of quality rice supply from April 1 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will start distribution of quality rice from April 1 in all districts in the State. One Assembly constituency in each district will be selected for supply of quality packaged rice initially and it will be extended to all constituencies across the State by August. This was announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting on supply of quality rice to ration cardholders, with the officials of Civil Supplies Department on Friday.

During the review, the officials told the Chief Minister that 26.63 lakh tonnes of quality rice was required for distribution to the beneficiaries across the State and currently 28.74 lakh tonnes of rice was available. Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao showed the quality rice samples to the Chief Minister.

The CM directed the officials to start the supply of quality rice from April 1 in all districts across the State. “One constituency in each district will be selected and the quality rice in packets will be supplied from April 1,’’ he said.

In the first phase (April 1), 22 Assembly constituencies will be covered, in the second phase (by May) 46 constituencies, in the third phase (by June), 70 more constituencies, in July 106 constituencies and by August, all 175 constituencies across the State will be covered.For supplying packaged quality rice, 99 rice packing units were set up in 30 places across the State. Of them, 41 are of the civil supplies department and 58 were brought in the private-public partnership mode.

Each unit has the capacity to pack 2,000 tonnes of rice per month. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to go for environmentally-friendly packaging rather than plastic bags. He also instructed the officials to recruit manpower for the supply and door-to-door distribution of rice and also arrange required vehicles for transportation. Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang, among others, were present.