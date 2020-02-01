Home States Andhra Pradesh

Phase one of quality rice supply from April 1 in Andhra Pradesh

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to go for environmentally-friendly packaging rather than plastic bags.

Published: 01st February 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held review meeting on jobs recruitment at CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held review meeting on jobs recruitment at CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government will start distribution of quality rice from April 1 in all districts in the State. One Assembly constituency in each district will be selected for supply of quality packaged rice initially and it will be extended to all constituencies across the State by August. This was announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting on supply of quality rice to ration cardholders, with the officials of Civil Supplies Department on Friday. 

During the review, the officials told the Chief Minister that 26.63 lakh tonnes of quality rice was required for distribution to the beneficiaries across the State and currently 28.74 lakh tonnes of rice was available. Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao showed the quality rice samples to the Chief Minister.
The CM directed the officials to start the supply of quality rice from April 1 in all districts across the State. “One constituency in each district will be selected and the quality rice in packets will be supplied from April 1,’’ he said.  

In the first phase (April 1), 22 Assembly constituencies will be covered, in the second phase (by May) 46 constituencies, in the third phase (by June), 70 more constituencies, in July 106 constituencies and by August, all 175 constituencies across the State will be covered.For supplying packaged quality rice, 99 rice packing units were set up in 30 places across the State. Of them, 41 are of the civil supplies department and 58 were brought in the private-public partnership mode.

Each unit has the capacity to pack 2,000 tonnes of rice per month. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to go for environmentally-friendly packaging rather than plastic bags. He also instructed the officials to recruit manpower for the supply and door-to-door distribution of rice and also arrange required vehicles for transportation. Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang, among others, were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh rice supply
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp