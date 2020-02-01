Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vellampalli for action against circular on endowments property licences in Andhra Pradesh

The minister said they suspended the executive officer and Visakhapatnam endowments assistant commissioner following receipt of the inquiry report on irregularities in the auction process.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious note of a circular issued on January 28 on the procedures to be followed for grant of licences for leasing immovable properties of the endowments institutions in the State, without his knowledge, Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao directed the Principal Secretary (Endowments) to fix the responsibility for the circular dated  January 28, 2020, and take immediate action against the officer responsible for it.  He also sought a detailed report on the circular related to leases/licences of immovable Endowments properties.

The minister’s direction came in response to a report published in these columns about the Endowments Department issuing guidelines to officials without his knowledge in the form of a circular on the procedures to be followed for grant of licences for immovable properties of the endowments institutions in the State. According to sources in the department, the guidelines were framed in such a way as to bypass GOs issued in 2003 and amended in 2015. When contacted by TNIE earlier, Dr M Padma, Commissioner, Endowments Department, said that the conditions and clauses were thoroughly discussed at field and government level involving all the stakeholders. 

Meanwhile, the Endowments Department cracked the whip on two officials of Lungar Khana Satram at Bheemunipatnam and suspended them for allegedly resorting to irregularities in auction of lands. Speaking to media persons at Pendurti on Friday, Vellampalli said following reports of irregularities in auction of Rs 300 crore worth of endowments lands belonging to Lungar Khana Satram at Bheemili for lease, action was taken against them. The auction, which was scheduled to be held on January 28, was postponed and an inquiry was ordered into it.

The minister said they suspended the executive officer and Visakhapatnam endowments assistant commissioner following receipt of the inquiry report on irregularities in the auction process. The government was committed to protect endowments land in the State. None will be spared if they commit irregularities, the minister said. The government was according top priority to ensure transparency in governance, he said and added that instant action will be taken if any complaint regarding endowments lands was received or information provided to the government.

HC sets aside durga temple Eo appointment
The AP High Court has set aside the appointment of MV Suresh Babu as the EO of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanams, which administers the famous Durga temple in Vijayawada, by issuing Writ of Quo Warranto.

