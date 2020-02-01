Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MP Lavu supports striking Capital farmers

Krishna Devarayulu is the first leader from the ruling party to have participated in the 45-day-old ongoing protest.

Published: 01st February 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu taking part in a protest organised by the farmers at Velagapudi on Friday.

YSRC leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu taking part in a protest organised by the farmers at Velagapudi on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To express solidarity with Amaravati farmers who have been protesting against the State government’s plan for decentralisation of the capital, YSRC Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu on Friday visited Mandadam and Velagapudi villages and interacted with the protesters. 

Krishna Devarayulu is the first leader from the ruling party to have participated in the 45-day-old ongoing protest. He visited the protesting venue in Mandadam, and assured the women and farmers that the State government was looking for a suitable and amicable solution to the situation, and which will do justice to all those persons who donated their lands for the construction of Amaravati. 

Claiming that the YSRC government has no intention to disregard the capital farmers, he said a committee will soon visit all the capital villages to take opinions of the locals on the issue. “There is no hidden agenda behind my visit. Since I worked as a convenor during elections, I have huge respect for the farmers. They are protesting to get justice. It’s my responsibility to express concern. Soon, the government will call farmers for talks on the issue. I told farmers to participate in the talks and put their requests before the committee and the government,” he said.  

Later, the MP went to Thullur and told the protesters that the YSRC government was aiming to develop all the regions equally by dividing the administration. Meanwhile, there was let-up in the protests against the shifting of the Secretariat to Visakhapatnam and High Court to Kurnool as the protesters staged demonstrations in Thullur, Mandadam, Velagapudi, Yerrabalem and other Amaravati villages. 

