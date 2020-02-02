Home States Andhra Pradesh

15 students fall ill after having mid-day meal

However, doctors said that they could not confirm now whether it was a case of food poisoning as the food samples were yet to be tested in a laboratory.

Published: 02nd February 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Mid-day meal

Image of a mid-day meal service for representational Purposes. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ELURU: As many as 15 students of Mandal Parishad Upper Primary school at Hukumpet in Gopalapuram mandal fell ill after having mid-day meal on Saturday. Parents of the students who fell ill, told media that after having food, 15 students started vomiting and complained of loose motion. Despite falling ill, the headmaster and teachers of the school did not bother to shift them to hospital.

The parents on receiving information about the incident, rushed to the school and took them to the public health centre (PHC) in Hukumpet in auto-rickshaws. Four students Gummadi Subramanyam, (Class 3, Gummapu Akshaya Raju (Class 4), Dake Venkat (Class 3) and Cholla Akhila Rani (Class 4) were later shifted to the PHC at Polavaram as their condition deteriorated and were administered saline. However, doctors declared that all the students were out of danger.

The teachers of the school said that they had informed about the incident to the senior teachers.  “The students were served sambar rice and chakkrapongali today.  Those who ate sambar rice fell ill, started vomiting and complained of loose motions. Meanwhile, those who had chakkrapongali did not develop similar symptoms.”

However, doctors said that they could not confirm now whether it was a case of food poisoning as the food samples were yet to be tested in a laboratory. The parents said that they complained about the unhygienic condition in the school premises to the education department officials but no action had been taken so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mid-day meal
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp