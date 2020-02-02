Andhra Pradesh hail move to set up 100 more airports by fiscal year 2023-24

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Air Travellers’ Associations welcomed the proposal in budget to set up 100 more airports by the fiscal year 2023-24. The Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers’ Association (APATA) stated as a part of the improved national infrastructure and to ease the strain on existing airport capacities, 100 more airports are to be made operational by 2023-24.

Besides using 46 idle airstrips, 16 private greenfield airports, 15 Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports, 31 heliports, and 12 waterdromes will also be developed, APATA representatives O Naresh Kumar, DS Varma and Kumar Raja said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

They said that they also welcomed the Udaan cargo initiative to promote exports of agri produce. “This was a request we made to the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

Air Travellers' Association (India) president D Varada Reddy, in a separate statement, said there can be new airports at Racherlapadu (Nellore), Beeramgunta (Ongole), Ranasthalam (Srikakulam) and Bobbili (Vizianagaram). Besides Tadepalligudem, Donakonda and Puttaparthi can also be developed as full-fledged airports.