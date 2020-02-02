Home States Andhra Pradesh

Farm to home store launched in Brodipet

Speaking on the occasion, he said the farmers have established a company in association with five other firms.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Horticulture commissioner Chiranjeevi Chowdary inaugurated an outlet where farmers of Ganapavaram village in Edlapadu Mandal can directly sell their produce, at Brodipet in Guntur district on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the farmers have established a company in association with five other firms.

“The farmers have started an outlet at Brodipet, Guntur in association with Future Group’s Heritage Fresh Market company. They will meet the consumers directly and sell their stock. We believe that such a move will end the tyranny of middlemen.” He said the farmers are likely to open another five vegetable outlets in Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam and Nellore districts soon.

“The Horticulture department will create awareness among farmers regarding usage of organic fertilisers to produce fruits and vegetables by avoiding pesticides, which harm the environment.”Deputy directors Sujata, Himabindu, associate director (AD) Padmavati, company coordinator Sirisha Tripathi, farmer Siva Nagamalleswara Rao and others participated. 

