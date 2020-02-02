Over 236 projects on display at INSPIRE exhibition

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) 2020 science exhibition has been organised at AMG School, Parlopeta in Kakinada. District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy inaugurated the science fair. Around 236 projects from 19 mandals of the district have been demonstrated at the fair.The projects demonstrated by students mainly focus on electronic, robotic, agriculture and developments in environmental science.

Kasi Lakshmi Sharan, a Class 9 student of APSP School in Kakinada, presented a tech-based helmet for safe driving. His class teacher Laxmi helped him in his endeavours. The helmet is connected to a software installed in motorcycles. If one does not wear the helmet, the bike will not start even if the bike’s ignition is turned on. Such a concept has the potential to be implemented by road transport authorities and bike manufacturers.

The police department, as well as RTA officials, conduct awareness campaigns on wearing helmets to ensure safe driving but to no avail.In such a situation, tech-based helmets may prove helpful in preventing accidents. Speaking on the occasion, Muralidhar Reddy said such tech fairs should inspire students to conceptualise even more inventions. “Students should adopt the philosophy of questioning to satisfy their queries. Such knowledge can prove to be extremely beneficial for the society,” he said.