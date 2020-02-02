Safety kits to be given to victims at Disha centres

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Disha centre in the district is likely to begin operations soon. As such, the officials concerned are taking steps to ensure all facilities in addition to adequate staff are provide there as per the directions of the State government. Director-General of Police (DGP) Gowtham Sawang directed Guntur urban Superintendent of Police (SP) PHD Ramakrishna and rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao to take all necessary steps regarding arrangements for the Disha Centre’s inauguration and the DGP also conducted a video conference with the police officials on Friday night.

Further, District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar inspected Guntur Government Hospital (GGH) and directed GGH medical superintendent Dr S Babulal to constitute a panel of expert doctors comprising of gynaecologists, radiologists and residential doctors.

He inspected the newly constructed building for outpatients, the waiting hall block and selected six rooms for setting up a Disha centre within the GGH premises. Kumar directed the women and child health department (WCH) officials to recruit required employees as per the guidelines of the Centre. “The WCH will select an NGO who will function as counsellors and further direct the officials concerned to make Swadhar shelter homes for victims. All necessary arrangements like safety kits and basic need kits will be available at the centre for the convenience of the inmates.”