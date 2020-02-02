Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three-capital proposal fist move: Government Order issued to shift 2 offices to Kurnool

Late Friday night, a Government Order was issued for shifting of the two offices which were functioning from the Interim Government Complex (Secretariat) at Velagapudi to Kurnool district.

Published: 02nd February 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Dhyana Buddha statue at Amaravati in Guntur

Dhyana Buddha statue at Amaravati in Guntur. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Notwithstanding the High Court issuing directives that the government officials concerned will have to pay for the expenses on shifting of offices from Amaravati to other places, the State government has taken the first step towards its three-capital proposal by ordering to relocate the offices of Vigilance Commissioner and Chairman of Commissionerate of Inquiries from Amarvati to Kurnool, that has been proposed as the legislative capital.

Late Friday night, a Government Order was issued for shifting of the two offices which were functioning from the Interim Government Complex (Secretariat) at Velagapudi to Kurnool district. As these offices are quasi-judicial in nature, the government has decided to shift them to Kurnool in the Rayalaseema region.
Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, in the GO, said on administrative grounds, the government has decided that the Office of the Vigilance Commissioner and Chairman of Commissionerate of Inquires and Offices of the members of the Commissioner of Inquires shall function in Kurnool.

The government has asked the Engineer-in-Chief of Roads and Buildings and Collector of Kurnool district to identify suitable buildings in Kurnool to house the offices immediately. It may be recalled that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which want to make Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, Kurnool as the judicial capital and Amaravati as the legislative capital, had failed to get legislation passed in the AP Legislative Council, where the Opposition TDP is in majority. The Decentralised Bill related to three capitals and decentralised governance was referred to the Select Committee of Legislative Council for eliciting public opinion. With the crucial Bill stalled at the Council, the government had even passed a resolution in the Assembly to abolish the Legislative Council and sent the same to the Centre for passing legislation to scrap the upper house. 

At the same time, the High Court too said it would hold the government and the officials concerned responsible if any offices were relocated to the proposed new capitals. The court also asked the State government not to shift any of its offices to any other place. The matter has been posted to February 26 for further hearing, on a batch of writ petitions opposing the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and the APCRDA (Repeal) Bill.

What the GO says
On administrative grounds, the government has decided that the Office of the Vigilance Commissioner and Chairman of Commissionerate of Inquires and Offices of the members of the Commissioner of Inquires shall function in Kurnool

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
three capital Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp