Two engineers from AP detained in Wuhan, 314 land in New Delhi  

Two engineers from Andhra Pradesh were detained at Wuhan airport, Chandra Sekhar, who is monitoring WhatsApp group of parents and wards of Vizag, told TNIE.

A quarantine ward at the Manesar Military Hospital in Haryana I Express

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Two engineers from Andhra Pradesh were detained at Wuhan airport, Chandra Sekhar, who is monitoring WhatsApp group of parents and wards of Vizag, told TNIE. They reportedly did not get the green signal as their body temperature was more than normal during the final medical check-up before the Indians stranded in Wuhan, following coronavirus outbreak, were evacuated on Friday night, he said. Chandra Sekhar said the duo was sent back to the hostel at Wuhan with a promise that they will be flown to India once their body temperature stabilises. 

The Air India Boeing 737 flight landed at Delhi airport at 7.45 am on Saturday. After immigration check, 314 Indians, including 56 from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, were shifted to Manesar military camp where special wards have been set up for their quarantine. The flight, scheduled to arrive at 2 am, reportedly got delayed due to headwinds. 

Only 56 of 58 youth—two were reportedly detained at Wuhan airport— arrived in Delhi and all were shifted to military hospital at Manesar in Haryana. Chandra Sekhar said he got a telephone call from his daughter, who said, their accommodation was good and they were being treated well. As Saturday and Sunday are holidays, the Union Health Ministry officials will take a decision on necessity of their quarantine and duration on Monday. AVL Narasimha Rao, another parent, complemented the Centre for airlifting the Indians stuck in Wuhan.  Narasimha Rao said over 300 Indians were taken to Manesar where separate accommodations were provided for men and women. 

Alert sounded  in Kakinada
Kakinada: East Godavari district administration sounded an alert following a communication from the neighbouring Puducherry government about arrival of a person from China suspected to be affected with coronavirus.  Billakurthi Appareddy, a software engineer from Peda Bapanapalli village of Tallarevu mandal in Yanam, works in China. DMHO and nodal officer for the district Dr Satya Susheela contacted Appareddy over phone. “Appareddy is at Kolkata enroute Kakinada and he claims that his health is fine. We will take necessary action once he arrives in Kakinada,’’ she said.

