Ward secretary suspended for not distributing pensions at doorstep

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar suspended a ward secretary on observing that the latter was distributing pensions at one place by gathering the social security pensioners instead of visiting their houses to give the same at Pedakakani Mandal on Saturday. Anand Kumar conducted a surprise inspection at Sankurivaripet of Pedakakani and observed that the accused secretary named Ravi had assembled 10 pensioners at one place and was distributing pensions to them.

Miffed, the Collector directed Mandal Parishad Development Officer Hanuma Reddy to issue suspension orders. He said that the purpose of the scheme would be rendered useless because of some dishonest officials. Consequently, he came her to see the ground reality. Meanwhile, Kumar personally distributed pension to beneficiaries at their doorstep in Srinivasanagar Thota.

“Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is implementing Navaratnalu schemes for welfare of beneficiaries. Earlier, people had to wait in lines at government officers for hours to get their pension but now they don’t have to do so. People should apply for pensions after scrutinising their eligibility for the same as per the guidelines of the State government.”

Guntur Municipal Corporation chief C Anuradha also distributed the pensions to beneficiaries and said that 4,710 people in the corporation’s jurisdiction received pensions in time due to efforts of 207 ward secretaries and volunteers.