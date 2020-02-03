19-year-old engineering student jumps to death

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: An engineering student took her life by jumping from the top of her college building in Gandepalli Mandal of East Godavari district on Sunday.

According to police, deceased Kilukuri Alekya (19) was a second-year student of computer science engineering at Aditya Engineering College in Surampalem and belonged to Pragadavaram village in Chintalapudi Mandal of West Godavari district.

She jumped from the terrace of her college building and the college management rushed her to a private hospital in Kakinada immediately but was declared brought dead.

The victim’s father Prasad Reddy said that she was stressed over her studies.

Gandepalli Sub-Inspector B Tirupathi Rao said that Alekya had befriended a man and wrote letters to him. The man was a resident of West Godavari and was in contact with her daily. The body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930