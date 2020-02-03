808 polling stations identified in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has commenced the process of mapping polling stations ahead of the municipal elections, likely to be held in weeks to come. In all, the officials have identified 808 polling stations, 38 more than during the last civic polls in 2014.

According to VMC election cell officials, the civic body will hold the municipal polls for the fifth time after it was upgraded to corporation in 1981. Since then, three elections were conducted through ballot papers; in 2014, electronic voting machines were used. However, as reports of technical glitches in the EVMs during the elections came to light, the Municipal Administration Department has reportedly instructed the VMC to make necessary arrangements for the conduct of the civic polls through ballot papers.

‘’In January, the State government issued a notification for delimitation of divisions to 64 from 59, and a gazette notification will be published in the coming week. A detailed report will be sent to the government soon over the reservation of mayor post after considering the voters ratio based on the communities,” said VMC city planner A Lakshmana Rao. As many as 7.80 lakh voters have been identified till now, since 7.01 lakh in 2014. Of the total 880 polling stations identified by the officials, 298 will be arranged in the East, 257 in Central and 253 in West constituencies, he added.