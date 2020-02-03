‘87 per cent of global wetlands lost since 1700s’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: World Wetlands Day was observed by Forum for Better Bapatla in Guntur district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kakumanu Social Welfare School principal G Santoshamma said that the wetlands protect people from floods, droughts and other disasters.

“They support biodiversity and store more carbon than any other ecosystem. Up to 87 per cent of global wetland resource has been lost since the year 1700s. Wetland dependent species are declining. Since 1970, more than 81 per cent of wetland based species gave gone extinct,” the principal added.