Apologise for information leak: China-returned techie

KAKINADA: A software engineer named B Appareddy, on way from China to Yanam, neighbouring Tallarevu mandal of East Godavari district is currently staying at his relative’s house in Kolkata.

He took offence to Puducherry health department for spreading information about his arrival from China.

The engineer claimed that he had contacted the district superintendent of police as well as the Indian Embassy by phone regarding his predicament but to no avail.

He warned the health department that they should release a notice stating that he is not infected by coronavirus.

“I was not infected but the Yanam Government General Hospital spread information about my arrival from China without prior intimation. The coronavirus spread from Wuhan in China. I lived in Guangxi which is far way from Wuhan.”

“The people of Wuhan are tribals and their diet comprises eating exotic animals from which the virus spread. However, the media is painting the entire country to be under threat,” he added.