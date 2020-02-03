Centre yet to be apprised of three capitals: Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has said that the Centre is yet to receive an official communication from the the State government on its proposal to have three capitals. “We will act as per law on the issue if it comes to us,’’ he said.

A delegation of Amaravati Joint Action Committee leaders and farmers met Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Sunday and requested the Centre to intervene to see that the capital is not moved out of Amaravati. Speaking after meeting the delegation, Kishan Reddy said that the Centre was yet to get an official word from the AP government over the capital issue. “However, our party AP unit has resolved that the State Capital should remain at Amaravati,’’ he said and added that the farmers have told him that they have given their lands for capital city and they will stand to lose if the capital is moved out of Amaravati.

“Once the Centre gets an official word from State on the three capital issue, I will personally discuss it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on holding a dialogue with the YSRC government,” he said.