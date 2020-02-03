Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre yet to be apprised of three capitals: Kishan Reddy

Speaking after meeting the delegation, Kishan Reddy said that the Centre was yet to get an official word from the AP government over the capital issue.

Published: 03rd February 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has said that the Centre is yet to receive an official communication from the the State government on its proposal to have three capitals. “We will act as per law on the issue if it comes to us,’’ he said.

A delegation of Amaravati Joint Action Committee leaders and farmers met Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Sunday and requested the Centre to intervene to see that the capital is not moved out of Amaravati. Speaking after meeting the delegation, Kishan Reddy said that the Centre was yet to get an official word from the AP government over the capital issue. “However, our party AP  unit has resolved that the State Capital should remain at Amaravati,’’ he said and added that the farmers have told him that they have given their lands for capital city and they will stand to lose if the capital is moved out of Amaravati.

“Once the Centre gets an official word from State on the three capital issue, I will personally discuss it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on holding a dialogue with the YSRC government,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kishan Reddy
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp