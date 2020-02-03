Evacuate us, stranded AP girl appeals to government

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/KURNOOL: Two youngsters from Andhra Pradesh, who were not allowed to board the Air India flight that brought the stranded Indians from Wuhan as they were running mild fever, are now looking for help for their early evacuation from the Chinese city. Their parents are a worried lot as the two got stuck in Wuhan where coronavirus forced the authorities to shut down the city.

Satya Sai Krishna from Rajam in Srikakulam district and Annem Naga Jyothi from Kurnool are among the 58 trainee engineers of Panel Optodisplay Technology Private Limited (POPTL) who were trapped in Wuhan after the outbreak of coronavirus. While 56 of them were brought to India, the boy and the girl were asked to stay in the dormitory provided by POPTL, which took them to China for training.

According to reports reaching here, apart from the two youngsters from AP, eight other Indian students were also held back at Wuhan for the same reason.

In a video message, Jyothi made a fervent appeal to the Indian authorities to evacuate them from Wuhan as they are normal and healthy. “We are among the 58 trainee engineers who were supposed to take the first flight, but were stopped at the last minute as we were having high body temperature. Later, we were told that we could not be taken in the second flight too,” Jyothi said.

She further said that the Chinese authorities did not confirm that she and her colleague were infected with coronavirus. “Our body temperature is normal now. I am very healthy, please take me back to India,” she pleaded in the message.

Jyothi’s mother Prameela and her brother live at Bijinavemula in Koilkuntla mandal of Kurnool district. The family shifted to the paternal house of Prameela following the death of her husband Maheswara Reddy, an ex-serviceman, in 2014. She is now more worried as Jyothi was held back at Wuhan.

Speaking to TNIE, Prameela said she was worried as her daughter was left alone in China now. “Since Jyothi is staying alone in China, she might have got fever due to tension,” she said and appealed to the government to evacuate her daughter from the Chinese city at the earliest.

Prameela also said Jyothi’s marriage was fixed with Amarnadh Reddy, a chartered accountant working in Bengaluru who hails from Tammadapalle in Mahanandi mandal. Their marriage is scheduled to be held on February 14. Prameela is hopeful that her daughter will return to India by that time.

Banaganapalle MLA Katasani Ramireddy who met Prameela at Bijinavemula, promised to get her daughter evacuated from China after taking the matter to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He urged District Collector G Veerapandian to contact the Union government seeking measures for evacuation of Jyothi.

Meanwhile, Dontamsetti Srinivasa Rao said his son Satya Sai and Jyothi along with eight Indian students, were not allowed to board the Air India flight by the authorities citing that they got body temperature above normal. He said his son was alone in the dormitory in Wuhan. No POTPL employee was in office in view of Chinese New Year holidays. Srinivasa Rao said he is in touch with his son and talking to him. He said the Indian embassy officials in Beijing who spoke to him, promised to leave no stone unturned to bring their children back to India. “We are seeking the help of authorities and people’s representatives to facilitate the early return of our children to India from Wuhan,” Srinivasa Rao said.

AVL Narasimha Rao, whose son Rama Rajanya is now in a quarantine camp at Manesar, said they had written a letter to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu seeking his intervention for evacuation of stranded Indians from Wuhan. He hoped that the Indian government, which acted with alacrity in evacuating more than 300 Indians from Wuhan on Friday, will act swiftly to bring back the 10 Indians from Wuhan.

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy also requested the Union External Affairs Ministry to intervene and see that the girl from Kurnool is evacuated. “She has been left behind in Wuhan with high body temperature, and safely with no symptoms of coronavirus,” Vijayasai said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, B Appareddy, a software engineer from Puducherry who was returning from China to his native place Yanam, neighbouring East Godavari district in AP, stayed back in his relatives’ house in Kolkata. The software engineer said that his health condition is normal and the Puducherry administration had unnecessarily revealed his name creating a sense of fear among his family members and friends. In a fresh advisory, the Centre has made it mandatory for any individual returning from China to India after January 15 to get quarantined in view of the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan.

