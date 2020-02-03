Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend Sarada Peetham anniversary today

Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinnamushidiwada is witnessing beehive activity in view of its anniversary celebrations.

Published: 03rd February 2020

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinnamushidiwada is witnessing beehive activity in view of its anniversary celebrations. A stream of visitors are making a beeline for the Sarada Peetham.
Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang, Housing Minister Ch  Ranganadha Raju, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and others visited the Sarada Peetham on Sunday. After taking blessing of Sarada seer Swamy Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, the Speaker and other dignitaries participated in the religious programmes being organised at the Sarada peetham.

The Chief Minister will be participating in the closing ceremony of the Sarada Peetham anniversary celebrations. He will perform a special puja at Raja Syamala temple. The Chief Minister will also participate in rituals at Vishwasanti Homam and Charveda Havanam being conducted by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams at the Sarada Peetham.

The Chief Minister will be presented a book Tatvamasi on the occasion. He will also present golden bracelets to pundits at Srauta Mahasabha.The Chief Minister will arrive at the  airport here from Vijayawada at 10.10 am on Monday and leave for Sarada Peetham by road from the airport and reach the Sarada Peetham at 10.40 am. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to spend about two hours at the Sara Peetham.
He will leave for Vijayawada from Vizag at 12.50  pm. Police are taking elaborate security measures in view of the Chief Minister’s visit.

Meanwhile, Collector V Vinay Chand visited the Sarada Peetham and reviewed arrangements for visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. The Collector held discussions with the peetham authorities.

