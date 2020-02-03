‘Revenge is top priority when TDP returns’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister P Pulla Rao, against whom the CID had recently registered a case in connection with ‘insider trading’ in Amaravati, said that the party’s first priority to take revenge (on YSRC) if the TDP returns to power. “Our first priority will be to take revenge,’’ he said at a meeting in Guntur on Sunday.

“Development will be our second priority. Our first priority is to take revenge. If they register four cases against us, we will register 10 cases against them when we come to power. We will not allow them to even rest and will file more cases than they filed against us,’’ he said.