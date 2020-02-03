TN smuggler held after hot pursuit

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSATF) nabbed a smuggler after hot pursuit and seized two lethal weapons and 28 red sanders logs from him.

Speaking to media, Task Force SP P Ravi Shankar said that acting on a tip-off on illegal transportation of red sanders logs, a team of officials, led by RSIs Vasu and Vijay and DRO Narasimha Rao, conducted combing operation at Chandragiri in the early hours of Sunday. The officials spotted a vehicle with red sanders logs at SV Nagar near Tirupati. On sighting the officials, the smuggler tried to speed away. He took the highway route to escape. But the Task Force officials managed to intercept the vehicle at Tondavada and nabbed him. They also found two lethal weapons in the vehicle and seized 28 red sanders logs which were hidden under coconut coir.The accused was identified as Satish (27) of Poonamalli in Chennai.