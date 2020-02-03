Unlike TDP, YSRC knows how to keep its promise: Kodali

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Citing Amma Vodi and the distribution of enhanced pensions at the people’s doorstep, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has said unlike TDP, the YSRC government knows how to keep its promises.

He also advised the TDP leaders to exercise restraint while making comments on the ruling party and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, he found fault with Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments that the number of pensioners in State has decreased. He said the fact remains that 6.11 lakh new pensioners were added after the YSRC came to power, taking the total number of pensioners to 54.64 lakh.

“The TDP chief is trying to demoralise people and deceive them by making false claims with a single motive — to unseat Jagan — so that the TDP can continue to loot the State. “Our main intention behind pensions at doorstep was not to subject elderly and differently-abled to any inconvenience,” he said.

The minister maintained that the scheme was being implemented in an unbiased and transparent manner. Irrespective of caste, creed, religion, region and political affiliation, beneficiaries are being provided pension. He described allegations of the Opposition as baseless. “Like China is suffering from the coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh has yellow virus which is dangerous than coronavirus,” he said.