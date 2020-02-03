Vellampalli denies reports of temple land sale

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to reports in a section of media that the Endowments department is selling temple lands, Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has said it is a common knowledge that endowments lands cannot be sold and if they have to be sold, permission of the High Court is needed. He made it clear that the government has never broken rules and would never break rules now.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, the minister explained that notification regarding 67 acres of land belonging to Langar Khana in Viskahaptnam was meant for lease, not sale. “Technically, to lease crores worth of land, permission should be taken from the head office and the same was not done. Hence, the executive officer and Assistant Commissioner were suspended,” he explained.

The minister also took exception to the reports on Hathiramji Mutt lands and said everything was being done as per rules.

With regard to Simhachalam lands encroachment, the minister said efforts were being made to give government lands to the temple in lieu of the encroached lands and the same has been proposed before the court. “Let me make it clear, under no circumstance, temple lands, wakf and church properties will be given to others. We are taking action against those who are violating rules and action against the temple executive officer of Srisailam temple is an example,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brahmin Corporation Chairman Malladi Vishnu condemned the reports that `234 crore Archaka Welfare Fund was misused. “There is no truth in those reports. The fund was instituted on the directions of the Supreme Court in 1996. There are `171 crore worth FDRs and the funds are being used as per guidelines,” he explained.

According to him, for 2019-20, funds from the Archaka Welfare Board was taken for providing aid to 73 beneficiaries who underwent Upanayanam (`20 lakh), 73 beneficiaries who got married (`73 lakh), 132 beneficiaries for education (`71 lakh) and retired archakas (`7.15 lakh).

He advised the TDP leaders to refrain from making baseless allegations.

‘HC nod must to sell endowments land’

It is a common knowledge that endowments lands cannot be sold and if they have to be sold, permission of the High Court is needed. Vellampalli made it clear that the government will not give a cent of temple land to others. “If it is a revenue earner, it will be leased out as per rules,” he said