YSR Congress show of strength on Naidu’s home turf

Tension at Naidu’s native village Naravaripalle as YSRC holds meet for three capitals and TD tries to take out rally

Published: 03rd February 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Advisor to State Government Ajeya Kallam, Deputy CM Narayanaswamy and minister Kannababu at a public meeting at Naravaripalle on Sunday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tension prevailed for some time at Naravaripalle, the native village of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, with the ruling YSR Congress organising a public meeting on Sunday to explain the advantages of three-capital plan and how it stands to benefit the State in the long run.

Meanwhile, TDP  leaders from Naravaripalle also tried to take out a rally opposing the three-capital proposal, but police foiled their attempt. Later, TDP activists led by PR Mohan, staged a protest at NTR statue near Naidu’s house demanding continuation of Amaravati as the State capital.

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy organised the public meeting in Naravaripalle to send a strong message — the YSRC government will not  go back on the three-capital proposal.

“The process might get delayed, but the State government will not rollback its decision on three capitals. The decision was based on the recommendations of an expert committee. The State government will ensure development of all the regions,” said Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to the State government Ajeya Kallam questioned, “Why the agitating farmers are worried only about the land value and not remunerative prices?”  He accused Chandrababu Naidu of claiming credit for the development of Hi-tech City in Hyderabad, though it was conceived by his predecessors.  Ajeya Kallam said they have already witnessed the ill effects of concentrating all facilities in one region earlier. Citing the Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu examples, he brushed aside the need to have a centrally-located capital.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that Naidu has not developed Rayalaseema during his regime and the region has only got recognition during the regime of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said the party will create awareness on the decentralisation of development across the State.

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy called YS Rajasekhara Reddy as light and Naidu as darkness.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy is following in his father’s footsteps. He will never back down from the promises made and is committed to the comprehensive development of all regions in the State,” he maintained.
Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy, Chittoor MP N Reddappa, legislators B Madhusudhan Reddy, Dwarakanath Reddy, Venkata Gowda, A Srinivasulu and others also spoke.
Meanwhile, TDP leader PR Mohan, ‘purified’ the meeting venue with turmeric water as a mark of protest.

