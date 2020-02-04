AIIMS plans to set up six drug de-addiction centres in Andhra Pradesh

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which plans to implement total prohibition in a phased manner, has got a major boost to its intention with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) proposing to set up six drug de-addiction centres in Andhra Pradesh. The government has already proposed to set up one de-addiction centre in every district.

According to a recent study by AIIMS, around 10 per cent of people who consume liquor, are addicted to the drinking vice in the State. “The proposed de-addiction centres will be set up in the State soon,” V Lakshman Reddy, Chairman of AP Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee, told TNIE.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has sanctioned `5.81 crore for the State for anti-liquor campaign.

“Though drug de-addiction centres are functioning in the State, it has become a tough task for the medical and health department to shift the people addicted to the drinking vice to the centres. Hence, the government has laid emphasis on anti-liquor campaign,” he said.

The committee has asked Principal Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy to make use of the services of Alcoholics Anonymous, an international organisation, in the anti-liquor campaign in the State. A State conference on alcoholism will be organised at Srungavarapukota in Vizianagaram district on February 8 and 9. The Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee will deploy 400 resource persons as part of its anti-liquor campaign to sensitise students and youth to the ill-effects of liquor consumption, he said.

As part of the initiative to implement total prohibition in the State in a phased manner, the Prohibition and Excise Department, in coordination with the Medical and Health Department will set up de-addiction centres in each district.

Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner U Ramakrishna Rao has issued orders for setting up of the de-addiction centres at the district hospitals in the State. Each de-addiction centre will have a psychiatrist as a medical officer and it will be manned by a counsellor, a nurse and other supporting staff.