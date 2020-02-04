Andhra needs Rs 25,000 cr to complete pending irrigation projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has estimated that it requires a whopping Rs 25,000 crore for the completion of the pending irrigation projects in the State. This estimate, however, does not include the cost of the Polavaram project.

During a review meeting with Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav and top officials on Monday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed budget, Rehabilitation and Resettlement works of irrigation projects, linking of rivers Godavari and Krishna, steps to be taken for eradication of drought in Rayalaseema and others.

Discussing the modifications of the proposed inter-linking of river Godavari-Krishna, Jagan sought details on reducing cost and expediting the work of the project.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to go ahead with canal extension works, expedite the current irrigation projects to eliminate drought in Rayalaseema region and North Andhra Sujala Sravanthi works.

“For Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project, prepare a final plan on its financial aspects,’’ Jagan said and asked officials to prepare a plan for laying of a pipeline from Polavaram to Visakhapatnam.

DPR ready: Centre

The issue of diverting of Godavari water to Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar to the drought-prone districts of Rayalaseema region came up in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy sought to know the action taken by the Centre on the financial assistance sought by the State to the project. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the CM in August 2019 requested the Centre to explore ways to divert Godavari basin water to Krishna basin to help drought-affected Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

The minister said the National Water Development Agency (NDWA) prepared a draft Detailed Project Report (DPR) to transfer water from Godavari to Krishna, Krishna to Pennar and Pennar to Cauvery and circulated the same to the States concerned to furnish their views in March 2019. “The link project will provide annual irrigation varying from 3.45 to 5.04 hectares in Prakasam, Nellore, Krishna, Guntur and Chittoor districts apart from stabilisation of existing command areas under NSP left and right bank canals,’’ he said.

Sagarmala programme

To a question regarding rail and road projects to connect ports in the State, Minister of State (independent charge) for shipping Mansufki Mandaviya said that under Sagarmala programme, the Centre identified 91 road projects and 83 rail projects on improving port connectivity in the country and of these, 32 road projects and 21 rail projects are in Andhra Pradesh.

Estimated cost of projects

Rs 25,698 cr

For completing ongoing

projects, excluding Polavaram

Rs 33,869 cr

for elimination of drought in Rayalaseema programme

Rs 15,488 cr

for North Andhra Sujala Sravanthi