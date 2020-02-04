Bank manager kills wife with cyanide-laced pills, arrested

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The Madanapalle police on Monday took a bank manager into custody for allegedly killing his wife by giving capsules laced with cyanide on January 27. The incident came to light after seven days with the post-mortem report revealing the hand of the husband in the woman’s death.

The accused was identified as Chebolu Ravi Chaitanya of Renigunta in Chittoor district. According to sources, Ravi married Amani of Indlur village in Vontimitta mandal of Kadapa district. After marriage, the couple was residing at Seshappathota in Madanapalle. Ravi was working as a manager in a nationalised bank in Madanapalle.

On January 27, Ravi allegedly laced his wife’s Vitamin B tablets with cyanide. Amani died within half-an-hour after consuming pills. Later, Ravi admitted Amani to a hospital in Madanapalle. He told the hospital authorities that his wife had slipped in the bathroom. Amani died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Suspecting something fishy, the woman’s parents Jogi Nagendra Rao and Lakshmi lodged a complaint with the Madanapalle II Town police station on January 28 alleging it was a case of dowry harassment.

They said that they gave `15 lakh cash, 15 tolas of gold, and an acre of land as dowry.

However, when Ravi learnt that Amani’s sister’s husband was given two acres of land as dowry, he started harassing Amani for more money.

It is learnt that Ravi’s parents had also been harassing their daughter-in-law.