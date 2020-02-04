Drama as AP government takes over Hathiramji Mutt

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The ancient Hathiramji Babaji Mutt witnessed high drama on Monday when the officials of the Endowments Department took over its reins by breaking open the locked rooms in the presence of revenue inspector, tahsildar and other officials. The incident happened even as the BJP leaders were staging a dharna outside demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the mutt.

It may be mentioned that State government suspended Arjun Das, the Mahant of the Mutt, on charges of financial irregularities and nepotism last week, in whose place the Dharmika Parishad’s Commissioner appointed Srikahalasti temple EO C Chandrasekhar Reddy as its in-charge. The team swung into action on Monday by breaking open the locked rooms and seizing important documents, purportedly pertaining to the mutt’s invaluable properties.

“We broke open the locked rooms in the presence of tahsildar and revenue inspector and would inform the Dharmika Parishad Commissioner about the documents we have seized,” Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

BJP functionaries led by State spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy and secretary Samanchi Srinivas demanded that the government hand over the control of the mutt to the TTD.

“The huge properties received by the mutt was only during its 100 years of golden era in maintaining Sri Venkateswara temple before the formation of the TTD. It is only logical for the government to hand over its reins to the TTD, instead of the State directly meddling in its affairs,” the BJP leaders reasoned.