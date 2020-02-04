Home States Andhra Pradesh

Drama as AP government takes over Hathiramji Mutt

BJP functionaries led by State spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy and secretary Samanchi Srinivas demanded that the government hand over the control of the mutt to the TTD.

Published: 04th February 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Officials break open locked rooms of Hathiramji Babaji Mutt in Tirupati (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The ancient Hathiramji Babaji Mutt witnessed high drama on Monday when the officials of the Endowments Department took over its reins by breaking open the locked rooms in the presence of revenue inspector, tahsildar and other officials. The incident happened even as the BJP leaders were staging a dharna outside demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the mutt.

It may be mentioned that State government suspended Arjun Das, the Mahant of the Mutt, on charges of financial irregularities and nepotism last week, in whose place the Dharmika Parishad’s Commissioner appointed Srikahalasti temple EO C Chandrasekhar Reddy as its in-charge. The team swung into action on Monday by breaking open the locked rooms and seizing important documents, purportedly pertaining to the mutt’s invaluable properties.

“We broke open the locked rooms in the presence of tahsildar and revenue inspector and would inform the Dharmika Parishad Commissioner about the documents we have seized,” Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

BJP functionaries led by State spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy and secretary Samanchi Srinivas demanded that the government hand over the control of the mutt to the TTD.

“The huge properties received by the mutt was only during its 100 years of golden era in maintaining Sri Venkateswara temple before the formation of the TTD. It is only logical for the government to hand over its reins to the TTD, instead of the State directly meddling in its affairs,” the BJP leaders reasoned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hathiramji Babaji Mutt
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp