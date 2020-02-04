Dumbriguda tribals who consumed illicit toddy now stable

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Condition of four persons, who were admitted to KGH after they fell ill due to consumption of illicit toddy in Dumbriguda mandal in the Vizag Agency, are stable, according to KGH Superintendent G Arjuna on Monday.

While one person died, seven, including a woman, took ill after they reportedly consumed illicit toddy at Logili village in Dumbriguda on Monday. While three persons were admitted to Area Hospital at Araku where they are undergoing treatment, the other four were shifted to KGH.

The deceased has been identified as farmer Pangi Sintro (45). Those who are undergoing treatment at KGH are Pangi Gasi, Korra Polanna, Korra Kalimani, and Pangi Damodar.

According to Araku Circle Inspector P Pydayya, the family members of Sintro, along with his relatives, consumed non-vegetarian food, toddy and country-made liquor. Sintro died in the village.