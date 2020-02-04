Govt promises action against errant cops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday informed the High Court that it will take action against the police personnel who have behaved in a highhanded manner towards women protesters in Amaravati.

Advocate General S Sriram told the court that the government is inquiring into the seven incidents (of police high-handness), photographs of which were published in the media. The Advocate General also told the High Court that though no permission was taken to stage protests in the capital area and nearby villages, the police are not preventing any protest. The Advocate General informed the court that till now, 401 protests were held at 14 places.

The bench of Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice AV Sesha Sai, recorded the statement of the AG and asked the government to furnish a detailed report after the counsel of Amaravati capital area farmers contended that the counter filed by the government was incomplete. The hearing was adjourned for four weeks.

The court was hearing the suo motu petition taken up by it on alleged police highhandedness towards women during the ‘Chalo Assembly’ protest last month.

What’s wrong?

The AP High Court on Monday said the government has the power to engage the services of any lawyer to argue its cases and sought to know from the petitioner as to how engaging Supreme Court advocate Mukul Rohatgi is wrong on the part of government. Hearing a PIL filed by A Sudhakar Babu of Vykuntapuram village, the court asked the government to submit the copy of the GO engaging the services of the SC advocate and posted the matter for one week for further hearing

PIL against shift

A PIL was filed in the HC challenging the decision of the State government to shift the offices of Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner of Enquiries from Amaravati to Kurnool. K Giridhar,

a villager from Tallayapalem, filed the PIL stating that it is waste of public money to shift the offices to Kurnool even as there is HC direction against shifting of government offices from Amaravati. The HC Bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice AV Sesha Sai, posted

the matter to Tuesday