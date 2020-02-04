How can govt shift offices against HC order, asks Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a scathing attack on the YSRC government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has found fault with the government for going ahead with its three-capital plan against the directions of the High Court.

Asserting that the government has no right to form three capitals, he sought to know how the government can shift offices from Amaravati disobeying the directions of the High Court.

“The High Court issued instructions against relocation of offices until February 26 and warned of recovering the expenditure made on shifting of offices from the officials concerned. How can the government shift offices under such circumstances? Is it not contempt of Court?’’ the Leader of the Opposition questioned.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party central office at Atmakur near here on Monday, Naidu alleged that the government threatened and sent away the former Chief Secretary. “Was it the way to deal with a Chief Secretary? How can you run the administration with officials of your choice and release false documents on Power Purchase Agreements through IAS officers? How can the bureaucrats act without dignity? How can government advisors give political speeches?” he asked and suggested that they can come and contest in direct elections.

Claiming that the previous TDP government took every initiative for the development of Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, he demanded an explanation from the YSRC government for chasing away the `70,000 crore data centre by Adani Group, Lulu Convention Centre and other development projects launched by his government. He also took potshots at the government over initiating land pooling scheme in Visakhapatnam after criticising the same in Amaravati.

“Where is the State heading? What about the fate of the State and future generations? Everyone should think at least for a minute? The inefficiency of the government is causing a financial crisis. Investors are going back from the State. The State is set to face more problems if the government goes ahead with its vindictive attitude,’’ Naidu said.

Taking a dig at the YSRC for organising a meeting in his native village of Naravaripalle in support of the three capitals, the former chief minister said no one from his village prefer to go to Vizag as they will have to cross Amaravati to go to the port city. “AP’s condition is worse than Bihar under the administration of Jagan,” the TDP chief alleged.