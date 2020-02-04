Huge scam comes to light in Bandi Atmakur mandal

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A scam of at least Rs 400 crore came to light in Bandi Atmakur mandal on Monday after some farmers filed a complaint with the police. The ryots said that they have not been receiving their social security pensions following unusual large transactions in their bank accounts.

Speaking to Express, Bandi Atmakur SI Keerthi said that one Hanumantha Reddy, a native of Vengalreddypeta in Bandi Atmakur mandal, made large cash transactions through the bank accounts of farmers and general public. “At least 30 families became victims of fraud at Vengalreddypeta alone. We took up investigation after 15 families from Vengalreddypeta filed a complaint with the police,” the SI said.

It is alleged that the brother-in-law of the accused is a relative of former minister. Currently, he is absconding after filing insolvency petition.