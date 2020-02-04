Home States Andhra Pradesh

In LS, Mithun Reddy seeks CBI probe into Amaravati ‘land scam’

YSRC MP from Rajampet PV Mithun Reddy on Monday sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities, including insider trading, in Amaravati.

Published: 04th February 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

YSR MP Mithun Reddy. (Via Mithun Reddy's Facebook Page)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP from Rajampet PV Mithun Reddy on Monday sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities, including insider trading, in Amaravati.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during Motion of Thanks to President’s speech, Mithun Reddy, while making mention of the issue of pending assurances to the State under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, raised the Amaravati “land scam”.

“Amaravati is a scam. TD P leaders and their benamis have purchased 4,000-plus acres of land. Interestingly, 780 people who have purchased lands in Amaravati are not Income-Tax assessees and they hail from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families,’’ he said.  

The MP went on to add that based on the CID report, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also stepped in  to investigate the land scam. “We want a CBI investigation into the scam,’’ he said.

About the pending assurances under the AP Reorganisation Act, Mithun Reddy said the Centre should support the State in the completion of Polavaram project, establishment of Kadapa steel plant and Ramayapatnam port.

On the State government’s move to scrap projects, he said, “The previous government ruined the State economy and wasted public money to a great extent. We have gone for reverse tendering for a few projects and saved public money and our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has set up a Judicial Commission to review the projects.” On the Power Purchase Agreements, he said not all the projects were scrapped.
Mithun Reddy also said his party is opposed to the NRC and NPR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajampet PV Mithun Reddy YSRC CBI Amaravati Mithun Reddy
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp