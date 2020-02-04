In LS, Mithun Reddy seeks CBI probe into Amaravati ‘land scam’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP from Rajampet PV Mithun Reddy on Monday sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities, including insider trading, in Amaravati.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during Motion of Thanks to President’s speech, Mithun Reddy, while making mention of the issue of pending assurances to the State under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, raised the Amaravati “land scam”.

“Amaravati is a scam. TD P leaders and their benamis have purchased 4,000-plus acres of land. Interestingly, 780 people who have purchased lands in Amaravati are not Income-Tax assessees and they hail from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families,’’ he said.

The MP went on to add that based on the CID report, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also stepped in to investigate the land scam. “We want a CBI investigation into the scam,’’ he said.

About the pending assurances under the AP Reorganisation Act, Mithun Reddy said the Centre should support the State in the completion of Polavaram project, establishment of Kadapa steel plant and Ramayapatnam port.

On the State government’s move to scrap projects, he said, “The previous government ruined the State economy and wasted public money to a great extent. We have gone for reverse tendering for a few projects and saved public money and our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has set up a Judicial Commission to review the projects.” On the Power Purchase Agreements, he said not all the projects were scrapped.

Mithun Reddy also said his party is opposed to the NRC and NPR.