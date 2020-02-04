CM Jagan takes part in Sarada Peetham anniversary event

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and BJP MP Subramanian Swamy also visited the
Sarada Peetham to seek blessings of Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati.

Jagan Mohan Reddy

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday visited Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinna Mushidiwada. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday visited Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinna Mushidiwada for purnahuti  (completion) of Srinivasa Chaturveda Havanam organised as part of the anniversary celebrations of the peetham on Monday.

Sarada Peetham peethadipathi Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati blessed the Chief Minister. He later offered special prayers at Raja Syamala temple on the peetham’s premises. After performing puja to cows, the Chief Minister unveiled a plaque to  inaugurate the ‘Swayam Jyoti Mandapam’.

Later, Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the purnahuti of Srinivasa Chaturveda Havanam being conducted for the last five days by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The Chief Minister also participated in Rajya Syamala Yagam being performed by Sarada Peetham for the welfare of the people.

TTD Board chairperson YV Subba  Reddy, YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi, MLA Adeep Raj, MP V Prabhakara  Reddy among others were present.

