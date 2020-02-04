Home States Andhra Pradesh

NDP liquor being smuggled from neighbouring States to Guntur 

Drunk driving

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Non-duty paid (NDP) liquor being smuggled to Guntur district from neighbouring States such as Goa, Karnataka and Telangana, has resulted in a loss to State exchequer. Therefore, the excise and prohibition department officials are taking steps to restrain illegal import of NDP liquor in many areas of the district, particularly in Palnadu region.

On Monday, the officials concerned seized 60 cartons of liquor bottles which were smuggled from Karnataka to Chintalapalem in Narasaraopet mandal. Further, 128 liquor bottles being transported from Telangana to Macherla were seized in addition to 58 cartons of liquor bottles at Dodleru village.

Around 97 cases pertaining to illegal import of NDP liquor were filed and 128 were arrested in Narasaraopet and Gurazala revenue divisions. The officers also seized the 24 vehicles used for smuggling the liquor from other states. The officials concerned also found 256 unauthorised liquor shops in Piduguralla, Epuru, Macherla, Narasaraopet, Gurazala and other areas and they were shut down.

Excise and prohibition department superintendent C Madhu said the department is taking all measures to curb illegal transportation of NDP liquor from bordering States. Madya Vimochana Prachara committee chairperson V Lakshman Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aims to permanently ban sale of liquor in the State.

He urged the village/ward volunteers and officials concerned to coordinate and curb liquor smuggling from other States. He appealed the public to dial 14500 if they discover liquor smuggling and see liquor shops operating without licence so that action can be taken against them.

