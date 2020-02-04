No coronavirus case in Andhra Pradesh

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least 29 people have returned to the State from coronavirus-affected China and all of them are under observation. While 28 of them are under house observation, one is in an isolation ward set up in a government hospital. Officials, however, were quick to add that not a single person was diagnosed with symptoms of coronavirus and not even a single sample was sent for testing.

According to Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) KS Jawahar Reddy, as many as 29 from AP have returned from coronavirus-affected countries and they were placed under surveillance. “While 28 of them are under home isolation, the remaining one is admitted to an isolation facility,’’ he said.

Hospital authorities confirmed that the person, who was admitted in an isolation ward, does not have coronavirus symptoms, but he is under observation. The officials, who didn’t want to reveal the hospital in which the person was kept, said he was put in isolation ward as his house was small and there was no separate room for him to stay.

“He is under observation and no sample was sent for tests and he was not showing any symptom of the virus,’’ officials said.

Those who have returned from coronavirus-affected countries were asked to remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India, irrespective of they have the symptoms or not. They were advised not to have close contact with other family members, allow any visitor or go out to public places.

Meanwhile, Annem Jyothi, the girl from Kurnool district, who is yet to be evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak in China, is still lodged in her dormitory and awaiting clearance from authorities for her return. Her mother Prameela on Monday met district authorities and sought help for the return of Jyothi to India.