Home States Andhra Pradesh

No coronavirus case in Andhra Pradesh

28 under house observation; one is in an isolation ward set up in a government hospital

Published: 04th February 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

With Gandhi Hospital testing for Coronavirus, people start taking precautions by wearing masks in Hyderabad | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

It also said that travellers returning from the neighbouring country could be quarantined. (File Photo | EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least 29 people have returned to the State from coronavirus-affected China and all of them are under observation. While 28 of them are under house observation, one is in an isolation ward set up in a government hospital. Officials, however, were quick to add that not a single person was diagnosed with symptoms of coronavirus and not even a single sample was sent for testing.

According to Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) KS Jawahar Reddy, as many as 29 from AP have returned from coronavirus-affected countries and they were placed under surveillance. “While 28 of them are under home isolation, the remaining one is admitted to an isolation facility,’’ he said.

Hospital authorities confirmed that the person, who was admitted in an isolation ward, does not have coronavirus symptoms, but he is under observation. The officials, who didn’t want to reveal the hospital in which the person was kept, said he was put in isolation ward as his house was small and there was no separate room for him to stay.

“He is under observation and no sample was sent for tests and he was not showing any symptom of the virus,’’ officials said.

Those who have returned from coronavirus-affected countries were asked to remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India, irrespective of they have the symptoms or not. They were advised not to have close contact with other family members, allow any visitor or go out to public places.

Meanwhile, Annem Jyothi, the girl from Kurnool district, who is yet to be evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak in China, is still lodged in her dormitory and awaiting clearance from authorities for her return. Her mother Prameela on Monday met district authorities and sought help for the return of Jyothi to India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp