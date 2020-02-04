Rs 125 crore sanctioned for retaining wall along Krishna river bund

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Completion of the retaining wall along the River Krishna bund, a long-pending demand of the Krishna Lanka residents, will finally take place as the State government has sanctioned Rs 125 crore for the purpose. The locality, situated on the banks of the Krishna in Vijayawada, was submerged during the last year’s floods.

To thank the government for sanctioning funds to build the wall that will stop river water from entering their locality, which the locals have been demanding for more than a decade, they, along with ministers and people’s representatives, took out a rally on Monday in the locality.

Speaking during the march, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said: “The CM has instructed officials to complete works on the retaining wall as Krishna Lanka and its neighbourhood are prone to submersion in times of floods. Former CM late YS Rajashekara Reddy had sanctioned funds for the retaining wall then and now it is Jagan Mohan Reddy who has allocated funds for its completion.”

After the completion of the retaining wall, Krishna Lanka and other wards in the region will be safeguarded from floods, he claimed.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy stands by his promises to the public. In just eight months, he fulfilled 80 per cent of his promises. Today, pension is being delivered to beneficiaries at their home. Mothers are happily sending their children to schools because of Amma Vodi programme,” the minister added.

Krishna district in-charge minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said, “People of Krishna Lanka are subjected to a tremendous ordeal whenever there are floods in Krishna. The chief minister sanctioned Rs 125 crore for the completion of the retaining wall. If needed, the government is ready to allocate even more.’’ Ramachandra Reddy said Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on developing Vijayawada city and fulfilling all promises made to the public.