Home States Andhra Pradesh

SCS: Finance panel puts onus on Centre

Of the total divisible pool of central taxes, the State’s share is fixed at 4.111 per cent.

Published: 04th February 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Police arrest activists of Visalandra Mahasabha as they tried to barge into Income Tax Office demanding special category status. (File Photo | EPS)

By Kalyan Tholeti
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 15th Finance Commission, in its interim report, has made it clear that recommending special category status to states is not within its powers and put the onus squarely on the shoulders of the Union government.

In the report tabled in Parliament, the Commission said, “Some states have requested the grant of special category status. This does not constitute part of the mandate of the commission and remains entirely in the domain of the Union government which can take an appropriate decision after due consideration.”

The Commission, however, conceded that the issue of balanced and inclusive development of all states requires a more detailed assessment and assured that it will be fully addressed in its final report. The interim report is for the year 2020-21.

Of the total divisible pool of central taxes, the State’s share is fixed at 4.111 per cent.For Andhra Pradesh, the Finance Commission has recommended that it be given a revenue deficit grant of Rs 5,897 crore for the financial year 2020-21.
It is telling that 14 States face a combined post-devolution revenue deficit of Rs 74,340 crore and the Commission has recommended revenue deficit grants for the 14 States including Andhra. For Andhra Pradesh, the pre-devolution revenue deficit for 2019-20 is Rs 40,230 crore and for 2020-21, it is Rs 41,054 crore.  The annual growth rate of the State is estimated to be 11.5 per cent for the year 2020-21, up from 10.6 per cent in 2019-20.

In a related development, to a query by TDP MP Kesineni Nani on whether the Finance Ministry is considering special category status to the State, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur informed the Lok Sabha that the class of special category states ceased to exist following the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission and reiterated that the Centre provided special assistance measure in lieu of special status.

“The special assistance will be provided by way of repayment of loan and interest for the Externally Aided Projects signed and disbursed during 2015-16 to 2019-20 by the State,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finance Commission Andhra Pradesh SCS special category status
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp