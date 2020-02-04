Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government permits implementing APOLIS

In an order issued by principle secretary KRM Kishore Kumar, the government also asked the police department to enter an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with e-Pragathi.

APOLIS is designed to collect, store, update and facilitate the automated use of data on a continuing basis. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has given permission for the execution and implementation of ‘Automated Police Online Information System’ (APOLIS) project through e-Pragathi for a period of three years on Monday.

Following the Central government’s approval for APOLIS under the scheme of “Assistance to States for Modernisation of Police” in the State Action Plan for the year 2018-19, Director General Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang consulted e-Pragathi regarding development of the project.

After a detailed study, the e-Pragathi team prepared and submitted the scope document to the government.
“After careful examination, the government gave permission for execution and implementation of APOLIS project through e-Pragathi for a period of three years within the allocated budget,” a GO issued by the State government read.

In 2019, the Centre sanctioned `7.69 crore each as an incentive to 10 states which succeeded in implementing police reforms like filling up vacancies, using technology to tackle crimes and welfare of police personnel.  

APOLIS is designed to collect, store, update and facilitate the automated use of data on a continuing basis.
Such data will be further processed and analysed for both internal and external affairs of the police department.

