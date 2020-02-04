Steps to increase mining revenue, says Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has directed officials to take steps for enhancing mining revenue.

Holding a review meeting on the mining revenue at the Secretariat on Monday, the minister directed officials of the Mines and Geology Department to give sanction after going through the pending applications.

He also wanted the officials to call tenders after dividing the gravel and metal stocks on the bunds of the Polavaram right and left main canals into blocks.

“As of now, officials of irrigation and mines departments as part of their joint inspections identified six crore cubic metres of gravel and metal stocks spread over 300 km,” he said.