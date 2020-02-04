Two excellence awards for Andhra tourism department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism received two excellence awards at two different tourism events held recently.An excellence award for religious tourism (Tirumala Tirupati Temple), Buddhist tourism at Business and Luxury Travel Mart (BLTM) 2020 in New Delhi and another at TTF Chennai.

Apart from BLTM, Andhra Pradesh Tourism received an award for ‘Most Promising New Destinations’ at Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) organised in Chennai from January 24 to 26.“The accolades received by Andhra Pradesh Tourism is enhancing tourism potential of the State,” said Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) IAS Pravin Kumar.