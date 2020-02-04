Workshop on dissection held at AIIMS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) conducted a workshop on fluoroscopic guided interventions on cadavers in coordination with department of anaesthesia in AIIMS’s dissection hall at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Monday.

AIIMS additional professor Dr Jyoti Kulkarni informed that the orthopedic cadaveric workshop started with revising the Anatomy of hip joint.

She discussed pelvic acetabular fractures taking place in case of blunt trauma and its corrections surgeries.

“Cadaver dissection is the simulation closest to various surgical procedures across varied disciplines. It helps in intellectual changeover from cadaveric lab to operation theatre.”

The workshop was held under the guidance of AIIMS president Dr TS Ravikumar.