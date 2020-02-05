Home States Andhra Pradesh

Afraid of contracting virus, nurses shirk isolation ward duties at Andhra hospital

Meanwhile, parents of the students requested Kakinada GGH not to give isolation ward duty to their wards.

The isolation ward of Kakinada GGH | EXpress

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Fearing coronavirus contamination from a China-returned man who was kept under observation in the isolation ward of Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH), nursing staff as well as students did not attend to their duties onSunday and Monday. However, they went on ward duty on Tuesday.

According to reports, one of the staff nurses tried to send nursing students on ward duty but they rejected to do so. Consequently, the former complained to the nursing superintendent that the students did not attend to their duties.The problem was further aggravated when even nursing staff rejected to go there.

At 8pm on Sunday, the nursing students were given isolation ward duties. However, they refrained from doing so and stood in front of the night superintendent’s room till midnight. The same was repeated on the next day.

GGH Superintendent Dr M Raghavendra Rao claimed that despite being reluctant to go for ward duty for two consecutive days, the nurses finally relented on Tuesday.“Nurses are being given isolation ward duty on rotation basis to ensure services are not affected,” he said.

