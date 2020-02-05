Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu sees forced land acquisition in Vizag

Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the ruling YSRC was resorting to forced land pooling in Visakhapatnam, which was planned as the executive capital.

Published: 05th February 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the ruling YSRC was resorting to forced land pooling in Visakhapatnam, which was planned as the executive capital.

Addressing a public meeting at Tenali in Guntur district, where miscreants set afire the tent erected by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi some 15 days ago, Naidu reiterated that he would wage a relentless fight against the three-capital decision of the YSRC government. “The YSRC is resorting to attacks and this started with the demolition of Praja Vedika,’’ he alleged and said the TDP will not be cowed down by such attacks.

On the high-handed attitude of the police in dealing with the Amaravati protests and registration of cases against TDP activists, he said a SP-rank officer had wielded a lathi and resorted to lathicharge on Amaravati protestors, which was unusual. “Police have registered cases under SC/ST Atrocity Act against a person who offered a rose to YSRC MP Nandigama Suresh as part of peaceful protest,’’ he alleged and warned the police not to take law into their hands.

Naidu also warned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has to pay back with interest for his vindtive actions against the TDP leaders. Naidu found fault with the manner in which the ruling party tried to push the Decentralisation Bill in the Council. “A total of 22 ministers were in the House to push the Bill. I went to the gallery only to see how democracy was being crushed in the Council. I congratulate my MLCs for their fight in the Council,’’ he said.

The TDP president also reiterated his demand for referendum on the three-capital proposal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp