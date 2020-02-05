Chandrababu Naidu sees forced land acquisition in Vizag

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the ruling YSRC was resorting to forced land pooling in Visakhapatnam, which was planned as the executive capital.

Addressing a public meeting at Tenali in Guntur district, where miscreants set afire the tent erected by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi some 15 days ago, Naidu reiterated that he would wage a relentless fight against the three-capital decision of the YSRC government. “The YSRC is resorting to attacks and this started with the demolition of Praja Vedika,’’ he alleged and said the TDP will not be cowed down by such attacks.

On the high-handed attitude of the police in dealing with the Amaravati protests and registration of cases against TDP activists, he said a SP-rank officer had wielded a lathi and resorted to lathicharge on Amaravati protestors, which was unusual. “Police have registered cases under SC/ST Atrocity Act against a person who offered a rose to YSRC MP Nandigama Suresh as part of peaceful protest,’’ he alleged and warned the police not to take law into their hands.

Naidu also warned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has to pay back with interest for his vindtive actions against the TDP leaders. Naidu found fault with the manner in which the ruling party tried to push the Decentralisation Bill in the Council. “A total of 22 ministers were in the House to push the Bill. I went to the gallery only to see how democracy was being crushed in the Council. I congratulate my MLCs for their fight in the Council,’’ he said.

The TDP president also reiterated his demand for referendum on the three-capital proposal.