Home States Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus: Special wards at Krishna district hospitals

Imtiaz on Tuesday, unveiled posters and pamphlets highlighting precautionary measures to be followed in preventing spread of the virus which is resulting in loss of human lives in China.

Published: 05th February 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector A Md Imtiaz released pamphlets on coronavirus awareness at the Collector’s camp office in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of precautionary measures to tackle coronavirus, the Krishna district administration has arranged special wards at the  government general hospitals in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam, apart from 12 primary healthcare centres (PHCs), said District Collector A Md Imtiaz.

Imtiaz on Tuesday, unveiled posters and pamphlets highlighting precautionary measures to be followed in preventing spread of the virus which is resulting in loss of human lives in China.

Addressing the media at his camp office here, the Collector said that the deadly virus has not spread in the district and a student who reached Avanigadda from China a couple of weeks ago was diagnosed and the test reports were negative.

He also said that special wards were arranged in corporate hospitals such asRamesh, Ayush and Sentini in Vijayawada following the outbreak of the virus in China. The special wards will be operated round-the-clock by doctors, nurses and support staff and are equipped with five to 10 beds.

‘’As on date, no positive coronavirus cases were confirmed in the district or the State as we have tropical temperatures here unlike China. Necessary instructions were given to district health officials to organise rallies and seminars to sensitise public about the virus at educational institutions and public places,’’ Imtiaz said.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) KSR Murthy, deputy DM&HO Lakshmi Kumar and other officials were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus Krishna district hospitals
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp