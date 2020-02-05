Coronavirus: Special wards at Krishna district hospitals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of precautionary measures to tackle coronavirus, the Krishna district administration has arranged special wards at the government general hospitals in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam, apart from 12 primary healthcare centres (PHCs), said District Collector A Md Imtiaz.

Imtiaz on Tuesday, unveiled posters and pamphlets highlighting precautionary measures to be followed in preventing spread of the virus which is resulting in loss of human lives in China.

Addressing the media at his camp office here, the Collector said that the deadly virus has not spread in the district and a student who reached Avanigadda from China a couple of weeks ago was diagnosed and the test reports were negative.

He also said that special wards were arranged in corporate hospitals such asRamesh, Ayush and Sentini in Vijayawada following the outbreak of the virus in China. The special wards will be operated round-the-clock by doctors, nurses and support staff and are equipped with five to 10 beds.

‘’As on date, no positive coronavirus cases were confirmed in the district or the State as we have tropical temperatures here unlike China. Necessary instructions were given to district health officials to organise rallies and seminars to sensitise public about the virus at educational institutions and public places,’’ Imtiaz said.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) KSR Murthy, deputy DM&HO Lakshmi Kumar and other officials were also present.