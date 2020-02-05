Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan writes to PM Modi requesting special category status for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By ANI

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

In the light of the specification regarding the issue in the Fifteenth Finance Commission report for the year 2020-21, he has asked the centre to accord the category status.

In his letter written on Tuesday, Reddy has stated that the Central government had promised special status to Andhra Pradesh at the time of the bifurcation in 2014 but the centre did not grant special status to the state citing 14th finance commission recommendations.

"This leads to gross injustice to Andhra but 15th Finance Commission Report for 2020-21 clearly told that grant of SCS lies in the hands of central government only," Reddy wrote in the letter.

In these difficult times when the economy is sluggish and the sentiment is weak, the budget has been most reassuring and has provided necessary enthusiasm, he added.

"There is, however, a sense of dissatisfaction in the people of the State, owing to the fact that there is no specific mention in the budget regarding the steps intended to be taken by the Central Government to support Andhra Pradesh," Reddy wrote.

"I am writing this letter to seek your guidance and support in the light of a statement contained in the report of the Fifteenth Finance Commission tabled in the Parliament at the time of presentation of the Union Budget. The bifurcation has subjected the successor State of Andhra Pradesh to immense economic hardships," he added.

Post bifurcation, the benefits of higher revenues would accrue to Telangana, depriving the successor State of Andhra Pradesh of these resources, Reddy added.

Reddy in his letter reiterated that "The Fifteenth Commission report for 2020-21 tabled in the Parliament contains the following specification: Some States have requested the grant of special category status. This does not constitute part of the mandate of the FC-XV and remains entirely in the domain of the Union Government, which can take an appropriate decision after due consideration."

"In this situation where the Finance Commission has taken a very clear stand that the issue of grant of Special Category Status does not fall within the limits within which it operates, there is a very definite inconsistency between the stand taken by the Ministry of Finance and the stand taken by the Fifteenth Finance Commission," he added.

Reddy has appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter and help the people of Andhra Pradesh who are trapped in an "unfortunate scenario".

