Mekapati to hardsell AP at DEFEXPO India 2020

VIJAYAWADA: Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy will lead a delegation from the State to DEFEXPO India 2020 to be held in Lucknow from February 5 to 9.The delegation includes Rajat Bhargava (Special Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce), JVN Subramanyam (Commissioner of Industries, commerce and export promotion), APEDB CEO Sridhar Lanka (Advisor) and officials from the APEDB and Industries department.

At DEFEXPO India 2020, Goutham Reddy will try to strengthen the State’s network with the global aerospace and defence players and promote Andhra Pradesh as an investment destination for aerospace and defence manufacturing by exploring collaborations to leverage the ecosystem offered by the existing defence PSUs in the State.

He will speak in two sessions and hold 15 high level bilateral meetings on February 5 and 6 for strengthening the State’s image as the top investment destination in India.According to an official release, this edition (DEFEXPO India 2020), focusing on ‘Digital Transformation’, is poised to see larger participation of defence manufacturers from both the public and private sectors.

Over 1,000 companies from nearly 70 countries will take part in the biggest-ever DefExpo to be held in Lucknow from February 5-9, the Defence Ministry said.The number of foreign companies participating in the expo has also increased to 165 from 160 previously. In the earlier edition of the DefExpo held in Chennai, 702 companies participated.

Andhra Pradesh has marquee organisations in defence such as DRDO, ISRO, BEL, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, etc. as it provides unparalleled opportunities for defence manufacturing with its well-developed ecosystem, talent pool, pro-active administration and a dedicated policy for Defence & Aerospace manufacturing.

AP has been a regular partner over the years at the DEFEXPO, attended by defence ministers, service officers of the Indian armed forces and 35 countries, heads of various international defence establishments, Aerospace and Defense Public Sector Units (PSUs), Ordnance Factory Boards (OFBs), world renowned OEMs in the aerospace and defence manufacturing such as Airbus, Lockheed Martin, SAAB, Boeing, among other Indian partners.

