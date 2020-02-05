No need to fear: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to capital farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that his government has every intention to ensure justice to all regions of the state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the legislative capital will continue in Amaravati.

Interacting with farmers of villages in the capital region, who called on him at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Jagan said, “Being in the chair of chief minister is more than a responsibility. It’s like being the head of a family.’’

Stating that Amaravati was neither Vijayawada nor Guntur, he observed there were no proper roads, drainage system or pipelines in the Amaravati area and Rs 2 crore per acre, and Rs 1 lakh crore overall as estimated by the previous government, were required for development of basic infrastructure there.

“Over the past five years, the previous government spent only Rs 5,674 crore, out of which Rs 2,297 crore is yet to be paid. Spending around Rs 6,000 crore, as against the total requirement of Rs 1 lakh crore, is like a drop of water in the ocean. What will our situation be after five years? Where should our children go in search of employment? They may go to Hyderabad, Chennai or Bangalore. Whereas by investing 10 per cent of this expenditure on Visakhapatnam, the port city—which is already the number one city in the state—will ensure abundant opportunities for our future generations, who need not go to other states for jobs,’’ he explained.

The Chief Minister assured the farmers that Tadepalli and Mangalagiri will be turned into model municipalities at an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore. “No farmer will be subjected to any injustice from the government. We are going to consider all your issues. After the development of roads, the area will be develop automatically and the farmers can sell their lands for good prices or may continue farming. Once they inform the government about the requirement for the development of their villages, the government will start works in two-to-three months,” Jagan observed.

During the interaction with the Chief Minister, the farmers from the capital region alleged former CM N Chandrababu Naidu took lands from many under the Land Pooling Scheme by threatening them.

The previous government took vindictive steps against the farmers who were not ready to part with their lands and created hardships for them to take up farming, they said, and added land prices in their villages dropped even when Amaravati was declared the capital.

Alleging that not even a single road was developed in the past five years, they urged the Chief Minister to extend the existing Karakatta Road and develop inner roads.

MLAs Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (Mangalagiri) and Undavalli Sridevi (Tadikonda) were also present in the meeting.

Rs 13.94 crore sanctioned for 4th quarter pension to landless poor

Vijayawada: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has issued orders sanctioning and releasing Rs 13.94 crore towards the capital region social security fund. The fund will be used to pay the fourth quarter pension to the landless poor in the capital city region by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), according to the government order (RT 67) issued by MAUD secretary J Syamala Rao on Tuesday. The authority will credit the amount directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts. It might be noted here that as per the APCRDA Act, over 15,000 families will be given Rs 2,500 per month each for a period of 10 years from 2015