Home States Andhra Pradesh

No need to fear: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to capital farmers

Jagan speaks to a delegation of farmers at his camp office, says legislative capital will continue in Amaravati.

Published: 05th February 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with Amaravati farmers at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that his government has every intention to ensure justice to all regions of the state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the legislative capital will continue in Amaravati.
Interacting with farmers of villages in the capital region, who called on him at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Jagan said, “Being in the chair of chief minister is more than a responsibility. It’s like being the head of a family.’’

Stating that Amaravati was neither Vijayawada nor Guntur, he observed there were no proper roads, drainage system or pipelines in the Amaravati area and Rs 2 crore per acre, and Rs 1 lakh crore overall as estimated by the previous government, were required for development of basic infrastructure there.
“Over the past five years, the previous government spent only Rs 5,674 crore, out of which Rs 2,297 crore is yet to be paid. Spending around Rs 6,000 crore, as against the total requirement of Rs 1 lakh crore, is like a drop of water in the ocean. What will our situation be after five years? Where should our children go in search of employment? They may go to Hyderabad, Chennai or Bangalore. Whereas by investing 10 per cent of this expenditure on Visakhapatnam, the port city—which is already the number one city in the state—will ensure abundant opportunities for our future generations, who need not go to other states for jobs,’’ he explained.

The Chief Minister assured the farmers that Tadepalli and Mangalagiri will be turned into model municipalities at an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore. “No farmer will be subjected to any injustice from the government. We are going to consider all your issues. After the development of roads, the area will be develop automatically and the farmers can sell their lands for good prices or may continue farming. Once they inform the government about the requirement for the development of their villages, the government will start works in two-to-three months,” Jagan observed.

During the interaction with the Chief Minister, the farmers from the capital region alleged former CM N Chandrababu Naidu took lands from many under the Land Pooling Scheme by threatening them.
The previous government took vindictive steps against the farmers who were not ready to part with their lands and created hardships for them to take up farming, they said, and added land prices in their villages dropped even when Amaravati was declared the capital.

Alleging that not even a single road was developed in the past five years, they urged the Chief Minister to extend the existing Karakatta Road and develop inner roads.

MLAs Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (Mangalagiri) and Undavalli Sridevi (Tadikonda) were also present in the meeting.

Rs 13.94 crore sanctioned for 4th quarter pension to landless poor
Vijayawada: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has issued orders sanctioning and releasing Rs 13.94 crore towards the capital region social security fund. The fund will be used to pay the fourth quarter pension to the landless poor in the capital city region by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), according to the government order (RT 67) issued by MAUD secretary J Syamala Rao on Tuesday. The authority will credit the amount directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts. It might be noted here that as per the APCRDA Act, over 15,000 families will be given Rs 2,500 per month each for a period of 10 years from 2015

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp