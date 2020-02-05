YSRC MLA receives 32 complaints from public

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRC MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy received 32 complaints from the public while conducting ‘Dial Your MLA’ programme at Municipal Council conference hall of Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Tuesday.

He, along with the officials of various departments, participated in the programme every Tuesday to resolve problems of the people.

The MLA said that he received 20 complaints out of which 16 are being resolved and the rest are pending.

“The government will give pension, ration cards and other benefits to all eligible beneficiaries. This will be done after the officials concerned scrutinise the pension applications as per the State government’s guidelines,” Srinivasa Reddy said.

Narasaraopet Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Venkateswarlu, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Siva Reddy and other officials participated in the grievance redressal programme.