Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MLA receives 32 complaints from public

The MLA said that he received 20 complaints out of which 16 are being resolved and the rest are pending.

Published: 05th February 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy

YSRC MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy (Photo| Facebook/ Srinivasa Reddy Gopireddy)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRC MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy received 32 complaints from the public while conducting ‘Dial Your MLA’ programme at Municipal Council conference hall of Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Tuesday.

He, along with the officials of various departments, participated in the programme every Tuesday to resolve problems of the people.

The MLA said that he received 20 complaints out of which 16 are being resolved and the rest are pending.
“The government will give pension, ration cards and other benefits to all eligible beneficiaries. This will be done after the officials concerned scrutinise the pension applications as per the State government’s guidelines,” Srinivasa Reddy said.

Narasaraopet Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Venkateswarlu, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Siva Reddy and other officials participated in the grievance redressal programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp