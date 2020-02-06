Aircraft over Tirumala creates panic

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A chartered aircraft of Survey of India (SoI) was spotted flying over the Tirumala shrine on Wednesday. Alarmed by the violation, the officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have lodged a complaint with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Chennai.

According to Vaikhanasa Agama Shastra, no aircraft should fly over Vimana Venkateswara Swamy. The TTD Vigilance Department said they have complained to Chennai ATC after an aircraft flew over Tirumala. Vigilance official Manohar said Chennai ATC has said that steps will be taken not to allow any plane to fly over Tirumala.

In the past too, many planes were spotted flying over the sanctum sanctorum of Tirumala shrine.

The planes include passenger flights of private airlines as well. Sometimes, pilots attribute the reason of flying close to the temple to heavy clouds on the regular route.