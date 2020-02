By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism bagged two excellence awards at Overseas Travel Mart (OTM) held from February 3 to 5 in Mumbai.

The two awards were presented to the State for two categories, ‘Best State in OTM for Stall Decoration’ and ‘Most Promising New Destination -Araku’.

Tourism secretary Yogendra Tripathi presented the awards to AP Tourism Officer Anwar Hussain on Wednesday. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation managing director was also present.